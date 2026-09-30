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Is Europe prepared for a drone war with Russia?

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In this interview, the Kyiv Independent’s Jimmy Rushton speaks with Sven Kruk, a former German army officer and the CEO of European drone manufacturer Quantum Systems, about Ukraine’s changing air defense needs and what Europe is learning from the battlefield.
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Why Russia needs a new round of mobilization

Why Russia needs a new round of mobilization

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What Trump’s tariffs could mean for Russia and China

Why Zelensky is facing a political crisis

Why Zelensky is facing a political crisis

Why drones can't replace Ukraine's reconnaissance soldiers

Why drones can't replace Ukraine's reconnaissance soldiers

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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