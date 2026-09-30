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Is Europe prepared for a drone war with Russia?
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In this interview, the Kyiv Independent’s Jimmy Rushton speaks with Sven Kruk, a former German army officer and the CEO of European drone manufacturer Quantum Systems, about Ukraine’s changing air defense needs and what Europe is learning from the battlefield.
Documentary
Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.