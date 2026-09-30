Ukraine unveils new Mavic alternative, but Chinese dependence persists

Ukrainian drone maker Vyriy Industries unveiled its new Slavic reconnaissance drone this week, pitching the aircraft as an alternative to Chinese commercial drones amid domestic efforts to reduce dependence on Chinese technology.

Chinese-made DJI Mavic drones were used by Ukrainian forces years before Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion and have since become commonplace on both sides of the front, both for reconnaissance and dropping explosives. They combine relatively low cost, straightforward controls, and stabilized cameras, letting troops spot infantry, adjust artillery, and direct attacks.

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Domestic production of Mavic drone alternatives is especially pressing for Ukrainian security as China’s export restrictions theoretically prohibit shipments of otherwise uncontrolled drones when exporters know, or should know, they are intended for military use.

But domestic production is unlikely to fully eliminate Chinese dependence, as developing drones domestically still involves securing some components in China.

According to Vyriy, the Slavic drone has a tactical operating range of up to 30 kilometers, approximately twice that of a Mavic drone. The company says the greater range is key to allowing reconnaissance crews to operate farther from the line of contact.

"The kill zone has expanded, while the tactical range of available commercial drones remains limited," Vyriy founder and CEO Oleksiy Babenko said in the release.

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Vyriy says that pilots familiar with Mavic controls will be able to retrain on the Slavic drone in less than a day. The drone’s controller also supports Ukraine’s Delta battlefield management system and Kropyva tactical software.

While the company said it had completed initial combat testing with seven Ukrainian military units and was preparing to expand production, the announcement did not disclose a price or a production target, making it difficult to assess whether Slavic could replace commercial drones at scale.

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