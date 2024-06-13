US signs long-awaited bilateral security agreement with Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden signed a long-awaited bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the U.S. on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy on June 13, Reuters reported.

Ukraine and the U.S. held multiple rounds of negotiations on the agreement, which follows the pledge made by the G7 during the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023 to commit to Ukraine's long-term defense.

The U.S. joins 15 other countries, including the U.K., Germany, and France, that have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression. Zelensky and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signed an agreement between Ukraine and Japan hours earlier on June 13.

President Volodymyr Zelensky described the deal as "unprecedented."

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told the press on June 12 that the agreement secures "commitments from Ukraine on reforms" and on "end-use monitoring" for U.S.-provided weapons.

The U.S. will, in turn, benefit from Ukraine's "insights and experience, its battlefield innovations, and its lessons learned from the front," Sullivan said.