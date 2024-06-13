Japan, Ukraine sign bilateral security agreement

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy on June 13.

The agreement follows the pledge made by the G7 during the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023 to commit to Ukraine's long-term defense.

Japan joins 14 other countries, including the U.K., Germany, France, Canada, the Netherlands, and others that have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression.

Zelensky described the agreement as a "unique document with one of the world’s most economically and technologically advanced countries."

The two countries have agreed on security and defense assistance, humanitarian aid, technical and financial cooperation, and joint efforts toward peace, Zelensky said.

Japan will provide Ukraine with $4.5 billion in 2024 and will continue to support Ukraine throughout for the next 10 years, according to Zelensky.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Japan has contributed around $8 billion to Ukraine in humanitarian and financial assistance, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Japan has also supported Ukraine's energy sector, which has suffered millions in damage due to Russian attacks, and shares expertise on nuclear safety.

Tokyo hosted the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction in February, where more than 50 bilateral agreements were signed on cooperation in spheres including education, technology, and agriculture.