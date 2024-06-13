Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Japan, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, G7, Security agreements
Edit post

Japan, Ukraine sign bilateral security agreement

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 13, 2024 6:21 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, is escorted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, to the Cenotaph for the Victims of the Atomic Bomb at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, in May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signed a 10-year bilateral security agreement on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy on June 13.

The agreement follows the pledge made by the G7 during the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023 to commit to Ukraine's long-term defense.

Japan joins 14 other countries, including the U.K., Germany, France, Canada, the Netherlands, and others that have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression.

Zelensky described the agreement as a "unique document with one of the world’s most economically and technologically advanced countries."

The two countries have agreed on security and defense assistance, humanitarian aid, technical and financial cooperation, and joint efforts toward peace, Zelensky said.  

Japan will provide Ukraine with $4.5 billion in 2024 and will continue to support Ukraine throughout for the next 10 years, according to Zelensky.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Japan has contributed around $8 billion to Ukraine in humanitarian and financial assistance, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Japan has also supported Ukraine's energy sector, which has suffered millions in damage due to Russian attacks, and shares expertise on nuclear safety.

Tokyo hosted the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction in February, where more than 50 bilateral agreements were signed on cooperation in spheres including education, technology, and agriculture.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:18 AM

Italy to host 2025 Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced that Italy is prepared to host and organize the Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in 2025, according to the website of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
11:52 PM

US sanctions pro-Russian Moldovan governor.

The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Evghenia Gutul, the governor of Moldova's Gagauzia region, for her ties to pro-Russian oligarch and politician Ilan Shor, the U.S. Treasury announced on June 12.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.