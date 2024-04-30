Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Andriy Yermak, Security agreements, Western aid
Edit post

Ukraine holds 3rd round of negotiations with US on bilateral security agreement

by Kateryna Hodunova April 30, 2024 9:12 AM 2 min read
The Ukrainian delegation, led by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, on April 29, 2024 held the third round of negotiations with the U.S. on the future bilateral security agreement. (The Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A Ukrainian team led by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak held the third round of negotiations with the U.S. on the future bilateral security agreement on April 29, the Presidential Office reported.

Ukraine is seeking to sign bilateral security agreements with as many of its allies as possible as it fights Russia's full-scale invasion.

The agreements are based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) last July, which aims to bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. So far, nine have been signed with Latvia, Finland, the U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, and the Netherlands.

President Volodymyr Zelensky previously said that Ukraine is moving towards "an important agreement with the U.S.," adding that the agreement could happen after Congress passes a $61 billion aid bill for Ukraine, which happened last week.

"The recent approval by the United States of a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine has significantly accelerated the negotiation process, and I am convinced that our leaders will be able to sign a bilateral security agreement in the near future," Yermak said.

The parties discussed the content of the agreement in detail, the progress of the negotiations, and the further plan of coordinated actions.

Yermak expressed hope that the bilateral security agreement between Kyiv and Washington would "directly contribute to the defeat of Russia" and create "a solid foundation for long-term cooperation."

Ukraine has also begun negotiations on a draft bilateral security agreement with Portugal, another country that joined the G7 Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine in 2023.

Zelensky announced in April that Kyiv expects to sign more bilateral security agreements "soon" with some Nordic and Baltic countries.

White House can’t comment on timing and delivery of US aid to Ukraine
The delivery of military aid to Ukraine continues, but the White House cannot comment on the timing and volume of deliveries due to operational security concerns, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on April 29.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:55 AM

Duchess of Edinburgh comes to Ukraine in surprise visit.

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, traveled to Ukraine on April 29 for a one-day visit on behalf of the Foreign Office to "demonstrate solidarity with the women, men and children impacted by the war." She has become the first member of the Royal Family to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion.
7:10 PM

Ukraine finalizes trade agreement with UAE.

Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates have finalized a bilateral trade agreement that lays the foundation for deepening investment and trade between the two countries, Ukraine's Economy Ministry announced on April 29.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.