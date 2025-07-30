Massive fires break out in Kyiv amid Russian drone attack.

Become a member
News Feed

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Photo for illustrative purposes. A view of Kyiv, Ukraine during a partial blackout on Dec. 13, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Swarms of Russian drones struck Kyiv late on July 30, causing multiple explosions across the capital, according to the Kyiv Independent journalists the ground.

At least 10 locations around the city were hit, mainly in the city’s Solomianskyi district, where an educational institution and a residential building had been targeted, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city’s military administration.

A fire broke out at one of the sites, with burning vehicles reported nearby. Debris was also reported to have hit the ninth floor of a residential building.

One person was injured in the attack, according to local authorities.

The overnight drone attack came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on Russia within 10 days unless the Kremlin agrees to halt its full-scale war against Ukraine.

"Ten days from today. And then we're gonna put on tariffs and stuff," Trump said on July 29 in an audio clip released by the White House. "I don't know if it’s gonna affect Russia, because he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] wants to obviously probably keep the war going, but we're gonna put tariffs and various things."

The new measures are expected to include secondary sanctions targeting countries that continue to buy Russian oil, gas, and other commodities, including China and India.

Trump initially gave Russia 50 days to agree to a peace deal, warning on July 14 of "severe" tariffs of up to 100%. On July 28, he said he was no longer willing to wait that long.

"There’s no reason in waiting," Trump said. "It’s 50 days, I wanted to be generous, but we just don’t see any progress being made."

"Kyiv is under massive drone attack. Make no mistake, this is Putin’s response to President Trump’s deadline," Meaghan Mobbs, daughter of U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, wrote on X. "He is testing American resolve and strength. We must not be found wanting."

Article image

UkraineRussiaWarDrone attackDonald TrumpPeace Talks
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Editors' Picks