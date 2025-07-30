Massive fires break out in Kyiv amid Russian drone attack.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Swarms of Russian drones struck Kyiv late on July 30, causing multiple explosions across the capital, according to the Kyiv Independent journalists the ground.

At least 10 locations around the city were hit, mainly in the city’s Solomianskyi district, where an educational institution and a residential building had been targeted, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city’s military administration.

A fire broke out at one of the sites, with burning vehicles reported nearby. Debris was also reported to have hit the ninth floor of a residential building.

One person was injured in the attack, according to local authorities.

The overnight drone attack came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on Russia within 10 days unless the Kremlin agrees to halt its full-scale war against Ukraine.

"Ten days from today. And then we're gonna put on tariffs and stuff," Trump said on July 29 in an audio clip released by the White House. "I don't know if it’s gonna affect Russia, because he [Russian President Vladimir Putin] wants to obviously probably keep the war going, but we're gonna put tariffs and various things."

The new measures are expected to include secondary sanctions targeting countries that continue to buy Russian oil, gas, and other commodities, including China and India.

Trump initially gave Russia 50 days to agree to a peace deal, warning on July 14 of "severe" tariffs of up to 100%. On July 28, he said he was no longer willing to wait that long.

"There’s no reason in waiting," Trump said. "It’s 50 days, I wanted to be generous, but we just don’t see any progress being made."

"Kyiv is under massive drone attack. Make no mistake, this is Putin’s response to President Trump’s deadline," Meaghan Mobbs, daughter of U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, wrote on X. "He is testing American resolve and strength. We must not be found wanting."