Danish PM: Denmark prepares new Ukraine aid package worth $1 billion

by Martin Fornusek December 13, 2023 6:45 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Oslo, Norway, on Dec. 13, 2023. (Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
The Danish government will present in the parliament on Dec. 14 a new aid package for Ukraine worth around 7.5 billion Danish kroner ($1.1 billion), containing tanks, ammunition, drones, and more, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, the DR public broadcaster reported on Dec. 13.

Frederiksen said this during a joint press briefing of Nordic leaders and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Oslo. Zelensky has been touring partner countries to reinvigorate support for Kyiv.

"We are at a critical point in the war, and we must ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to continue the fight," Frederiksen said during the press conference.

"That is why we work together with partners and allies for long-term security for Ukraine," the Danish prime minister added.

"During our meeting, I thanked (Prime Minister) Mette Frederiksen for Denmark's military aid, including the recent large package, as well as its support for rebuilding Mykolaiv, the establishment of the Ukraine Support Fund, and leadership in the Aviation Coalition," Zelensky said.

Denmark unveiled its previous aid package worth $520 million in late October, which included T-72EA tanks, BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, artillery shells, drones, and small arms.

According to the Danish government, Copenhagen has already provided Kyiv with $3 billion in military aid and $408 million in civilian contributions.

Denmark is also one of the few countries that has pledged to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, expected to be delivered by spring 2024.

The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
