Denmark donates $520 million in military aid to Ukraine

Denmark has pledged a military aid package to Ukraine worth 3.7 billion Danish kroner ($520 million), including T-72EA tanks, BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, artillery shells, drones, and small arms, the Danish Defense Ministry announced on Oct. 26.

The tranche also includes engineering and recovery vehicles, which have been co-financed by Germany, the ministry said.

The package further encompasses support to NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package, which coordinates non-lethal defense assistance to Kyiv, and to the EU's joint artillery shells procurement plan.

The tranche's content has been based upon consultations between Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov in Kyiv earlier this week, Poulsen said.

"Today's donation confirms that Ukraine can count on Denmark's unwavering support in their fight for freedom. This is support that is crucial for Ukraine to continue the fight," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said.

"The donation also sends an important signal to both Ukraine and Russia that we do not lose focus, even though much of the world's attention these days is directed at Israel and Palestine."

According to the Danish Foreign Ministry's statement from Oct. 6, Copenhagen has already provided Ukraine with $2.3 billion in military aid and $354 million in civilian contributions since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Denmark is also one of the few countries that have pledged to supply Kyiv with the much-desired F-16 fighter jets.