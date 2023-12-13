Zelensky arrives in Norway for unannounced visit

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Oslo for a surprise visit, where he will meet with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere, the Norwegian government announced on Dec. 13.

The visit comes after several days of international travel for Zelensky, which has seen him visit Argentina to attend the inauguration of newly elected President Javier Milei and to Washington, where he met with President Joe Biden and top Congressional leaders.

"I am pleased to have the opportunity to welcome Volodymyr Zelensky to Norway. I look forward to our constructive talks," Stoere said.

"Norway will continue to support Ukraine's fight to defend itself. We are providing targeted, long-term support to assist Ukraine in its battle for freedom and democracy. Ukraine's efforts are important to safeguarding freedom and security here in Norway as well."

Zelensky will also join the Nordic summit, along with leaders of Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Iceland.

As of Oct. 31, Norway is ranked first in terms of its financial commitments to Ukraine when calculated by percentage of GDP, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

It has provided around 7.2 billion euros ($7.7 billion) in aid to Ukraine, including 3.6 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in military assistance, the Kiel Institute said.