‘Continuous drone terror’ — Russia kills 11, injures at least 70 as Zelensky warns of strikes to come

Russia killed at least 11 people and injured 70 others over the past day, devastating front-line cities ahead of another expected large-scale attack across Ukraine.

While President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of major upcoming strikes, Russia showed no sign of pausing its daily attacks, targeting civilian infrastructure and killing civilians.

"In Kharkiv, a drone struck an apartment building. In Zaporizhzhia, an ordinary clothing market was burned down. People in Kherson and the Kherson region face continuous drone terror," Zelensky said, adding that air defense should be organized wherever authorities are able to help.

Ukraine’s Air Force said that Russia launched two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 157 attack and decoy drones overnight. Air defenses shot down or suppressed one missile and 127 drones. The second missile reportedly failed to reach its target, while 26 drones struck nine locations, and falling debris was recorded at four other sites.

The devastation was particularly severe in Sloviansk, a front-line Donetsk Oblast city that remains home to more than 40,000 residents.

A morning glide-bomb attack killed five people and wounded 27 others, regional authorities said. Striking a populated area, the bombs damaged 16 multi-story buildings, 21 houses, the Honorary Consulate of Latvia, and numerous local businesses.

Situated 16 kilometers from the front line, Sloviansk — along with neighboring Kramatorsk — is one of the last major cities in Donetsk Oblast still maintaining a semblance of normal life, yet it faces daily attacks. The city is now within range of FPV drones targeting civilians alongside guided glide-bomb strikes.

In total, six civilians were killed and 30 injured in Russian strikes across Donetsk Oblast on July 24, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Meanwhile, in Sumy Oblast, Russian forces continue to employ "double-tap" tactics, deliberately striking the same site a second time to maximize damage and hamper first responders.

A jet-powered drone strike on a civilian facility overnight killed three Nova Poshta drivers — aged 43, 48, and 53 — and sparked a massive fire that rescuers were initially unable to extinguish due to the ongoing threat of repeat attacks. Two victims died at the scene, while a third died of severe injuries en route to the hospital, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.

One person was killed and 14 others were injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one person was killed and 19 others were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. A morning ballistic missile strike killed one person and wounded nine, following overnight attacks that left 10 others injured.

Russian attacks injured four people in Kherson Oblast, where Russian forces launched a heavy air strike on Beryslav late on July 24.. Six guided aerial bombs hit a local healthcare facility. Staff took cover in shelters, though several medics suffered concussions, according to local authorities.

Three people were injured in Russian attacks on Chernihiv Oblast, local authorities said.