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Unable to take Dobropillia, Russia is burning it to the ground

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The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko embed with the 15th Brigade of Ukraine’s National Guard, also known as Kara Dag, part of the 1st Azov Corps, joining an FPV drone team living and fighting out of the city’s basements.
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Syrskyi is out. Can Drapatyi fix Ukraine's army?

Syrskyi is out. Can Drapatyi fix Ukraine's army?

Could Russia attack NATO? We asked its military chief

Could Russia attack NATO? We asked its military chief

Ukrainians react to Zelensky's military leadership shakeup

Ukrainians react to Zelensky's military leadership shakeup

How Russia downed a passenger plane and escaped justice | Ukraine This Week

How Russia downed a passenger plane and escaped justice | Ukraine This Week

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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