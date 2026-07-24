Ukraine war latest: Russian ballistic missile strikes Kyiv arms exhibition, killing at least 10, injuring 100

Key developments on July 24:

Russian ballistic missile strikes Kyiv arms exhibition, killing at least 10, injuring 100

5 killed, 15 injured as Russian forces bombard Sloviansk with glide bombs

Military factory in Russia's Kirov in flames after reported Flamingo attack, local authorities report casualties

Major fire reported in St. Petersburg as Ukraine strikes Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries for 5th time in past week

At least ten people have been killed, and more than 100 others injured after a Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv hit an arms exhibition taking place in the capital on July 24, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said on Telegram.

"These were brutal attacks on civilians, and the Russians must be held accountable for them. Russia has long abandoned any regard for international norms and for human values," President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X in response to the strike.

Presidential advisor Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov told the Kyiv Independent that the event was taking place at a training ground near Kyiv along the Zhytomyr Highway, adding that there were "injured and killed." Yet Yuriy Ignat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, later said the strike occurred at a private sports complex.

Kravchenko said that his office had opened two criminal investigations, including into a possible violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as possible negligence in organizing and holding the event.

"No details about the event or its location" were publicly available before the attack, with the invitation shared only through closed industry channels and appearing online only afterward, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Council of Defense Industry told the Kyiv Independent. While the council was not the organizer, the spokesperson said that "neither the invitation nor the registration link disclosed the venue."

The council said in a post on social media that "an enemy missile strike occurred in the Kyiv region at a location where representatives of the Ukrainian defense industry were present."

"We express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," it added.

5 killed, 15 injured as Russian forces bombard Sloviansk with glide bombs

Russian forces struck the front-line city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast with glide bombs on July 24, killing at least five people and injuring 15 others, including a 15-year-old boy, regional authorities said.

Two air-dropped bombs were used in the morning attack, regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said, repeating calls for the remaining residents of the city to evacuate to safer areas. He reported that 11 multi-story apartment buildings, two coffee shops, and two stores, as well as the Honorary Consulate of Latvia, were damaged in the attack.

Sloviansk, along with neighboring Kramatorsk, are the last two major cities in Donetsk Oblast where some semblance of normal life remains, but both are targeted by Russian attacks on a daily basis.

On top of the threat from glide bombs, gradual Russian advances over the past year have also brought both cities within range of Russian first-person-view (FPV) drones, which regularly attack military and civilian vehicles.

Russian forces are now nearly 16 kilometers (10 miles) from the center of Sloviansk, according to Ukrainian mapping project Deep State.

As of June 2026, around 41,900 civilians remain in Sloviansk, according to figures released by city authorities.

While attacks across much of the front line have dramatically dropped in intensity over 2026, Russia's main offensive effort to take the rest of Donetsk Oblast has continued.

Over spring, Russian forces entered the city of Kostiantynivka, the southernmost city of the so-called "fortress belt," quickly overrunning most of the urban area with mass infiltrations.

read also 5 killed, 15 injured as Russian forces bombard Sloviansk with glide bombs

Military factory in Russia's Kirov in flames after reported Flamingo attack, local authorities report casualties

A major factory producing missile and aviation parts in the Russian city of Kirov was damaged in a Ukrainian Flamingo cruise missile strike that left six dead and dozens more injured, Russian and Ukrainian authorities as well as local media reported on July 24.

Early in the morning, Kirov Oblast Governor Aleksandr Sokolov reported a missile attack on the city, located almost 800 kilometers northeast of Moscow.

Soon after — despite harsh penalties for uploading the results of such strikes in Russia — photos and videos emerged on Telegram channels showing smoke rising from the Avitek factory in the north of the city.

Avitek, part of Russian defense production giant Almaz-Antey, produces interceptor missiles for Soviet-era air defense systems including Tor and Osa, which are used in Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as other miscellaneous aircraft parts.

Six factory workers were killed in the attack, and another 26 injured, Sokolov said in the afternoon, adding that the fire had been extinguished.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the strike on Kirov, adding that the factory was making "components for the occupier's aircraft and missile systems, which are used, in particular, in the massive attacks against our cities and communities."

Flamingo producer Fire Point posted a video of the launch, confirming previous reports that it was one of the company's signature cruise missiles that damaged the facility.

Kirov is located 1,200 kilometers from the nearest Ukrainian-controlled territory. Of Ukraine's known arsenal of missiles it could only be in the range of Flamingo.

Major fire reported in St. Petersburg as Ukraine strikes Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries for 5th time in past week

Logistics centers belonging to Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries, came under fire in the Russian cities of St. Petersburg and Tver, as well as in Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on July 24 in a widespread Ukrainian drone attack.

Wildberries logistics centers in St. Petersburg were among the facilities struck by Ukrainian drones, Russian Telegram media channels reported, leading to a large fire at one facility.

Residents shared videos on social media documenting thick black smoke rising over part of the city, with the strike reported on the "Utkin Zavod" logistics park, which houses the Wildberries facility immediately south of the city in the village of Novosaratovka.

Another strike was reported at a separate Wildberries facility in the Shushary district of St. Petersburg, Independent Russian Telegram channels ASTRA reported. Large plumes of black smoke were also seen at the facility.

St. Petersburg — located 1,100 kilometers (about 684 miles) from Ukraine's border and the hometown of Russian President Vladimir Putin — has rarely been targeted by Ukrainian attacks throughout Russia's full-scale invasion due to the concentration of Russian air defenses around the historically significant city.