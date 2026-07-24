Syrskyi is out. Can Drapatyi fix Ukraine's army?

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell speaks with Bohdan Krotevych, a Ukrainian military veteran, former chief of staff of the Azov Brigade, and one of the most outspoken critics of former Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. The conversation follows a military leadership shake-up that came after nationwide protests calling for Syrskyi’s removal. Krotevych explains why Syrskyi’s leadership faced growing criticism, what led to his dismissal, and why he believes Mykhailo Drapatyi’s appointment offers an opportunity to reform Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The conversation also explores the army’s manpower crisis, the ongoing spring–summer campaign on the battlefield, and the challenges of the upcoming winter season.