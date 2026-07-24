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Zelensky warns of another Russian mass missile attack, says Moscow preparing for 'significant' wave of mobilization

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Zelensky warns of another Russian mass missile attack, says Moscow preparing for 'significant' wave of mobilization
President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on July 13, 2026. (Teresa Suarez / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Russia plans to launch a massive missile attack against Ukraine within the next 48 hours and is preparing for a "significant" wave of mobilization in the fall, President Volodymyr Zelensky said July 24.

"We know from our intelligence and our partners that the Russians have readied missiles for a new massive attack on Ukraine. The strike may take place today — we have preliminary information that it could happen within the next 48 hours," Zelensky said in an evening address.

Russia regularly attacks Ukrainian cities with fatal strikes that target civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings.

Earlier in the day, at least ten people were killed, and more than 100 others injured after a Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv hit an arms exhibition taking place in the capital, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said.

On July 19, a Russian missile strike hit a civilian cargo ship carrying grain in the Black Sea, killing 10 people, according to Ukraine's Sea Ports Authority (USPA).

Zelensky also warned of Moscow's plans to recruit more soldiers in the coming months.

"We have clear intelligence that Russia is preparing a new and quite significant wave of mobilization for the fall. Currently, the Russians are losing more troops on the front than they are recruiting," Zelensky said.

On July 24, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia has lost around 1,436,100 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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