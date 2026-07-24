KI logo
War

Ukrainian drones reportedly strike warehouses, energy infrastructure in mass attack on Russia's Belgorod

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukrainian drones reportedly strike warehouses, energy infrastructure in mass attack on Russia's Belgorod
What purports to be a fire burning in the Russian city of Belgorod amid Ukrainian strikes overnight on July 25, 2026. (Exilenova Plus/Telegram)

Ukrainian drones struck warehouses and energy infrastructure in the Russian city of Belgorod overnight on July 25, monitoring channels reported.

A series of explosions was reported in the city, with logistics warehouses and energy infrastructure set ablaze, according to Telegram channel Exilenova Plus.

The details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

The city of Belgorod is located about 25 kilometers (16 miles) from Ukraine, with Belgorod Oblast situated along the Ukrainian-Russian border near Kharkiv, Sumy, and Luhansk oblasts.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Overnight on July 24, logistics centers belonging to Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries, came under fire in the Russian cities of St. Petersburg and Tver, as well as in Russian-occupied Crimea in a major Ukrainian drone attack.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces launched drone attacks on several Russian regions overnight on July 23, striking targets in multiple cities, local authorities and Russian Telegram media channels reported, citing local residents.

On July 22, Ukrainian forces carried out strikes on Russia's Krasnodar and Stavropol regions, targeting logistics facilities that supply the Russian military with drone components and navigation equipment, as well as an oil depot, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.

read also

Exclusive: Ukraine, US align on new peace push as officials hope Russia accepts air truce
Explosion in RussiaFireUkrainian attackAttacks on RussiaUkraineRussiaBelgorodBelgorod Oblast
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, July 25
Friday, July 24
Video
Syrskyi is out. Can Drapatyi fix Ukraine's army?

The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell speaks with Bohdan Krotevych, a Ukrainian military veteran, former chief of staff of the Azov Brigade, and one of the most outspoken critics of former Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Show More

Editors' Picks