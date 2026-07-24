Ukrainian drones reportedly strike warehouses, energy infrastructure in mass attack on Russia's Belgorod

Ukrainian drones struck warehouses and energy infrastructure in the Russian city of Belgorod overnight on July 25, monitoring channels reported.

A series of explosions was reported in the city, with logistics warehouses and energy infrastructure set ablaze, according to Telegram channel Exilenova Plus.

The details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

The city of Belgorod is located about 25 kilometers (16 miles) from Ukraine, with Belgorod Oblast situated along the Ukrainian-Russian border near Kharkiv, Sumy, and Luhansk oblasts.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Overnight on July 24, logistics centers belonging to Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries, came under fire in the Russian cities of St. Petersburg and Tver, as well as in Russian-occupied Crimea in a major Ukrainian drone attack.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces launched drone attacks on several Russian regions overnight on July 23, striking targets in multiple cities, local authorities and Russian Telegram media channels reported, citing local residents.

On July 22, Ukrainian forces carried out strikes on Russia's Krasnodar and Stavropol regions, targeting logistics facilities that supply the Russian military with drone components and navigation equipment, as well as an oil depot, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.