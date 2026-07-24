5 killed, 9 injured as Russian forces bombard Sloviansk with glide bombs

Russian forces struck front-line city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast with glide bombs on July 24, killing at least five people and injuring nine others, regional authorities said.

Two air-dropped bombs were used in the morning attack, regional Governor Vadym Filashkin said, repeating calls for the remaining residents of the city to evacuate to safer areas.

Residential and commercial buildings, as well as the Honorary Consulate of Latvia, were also damaged in the attack, Filashkin added.

Sloviansk, along with neighboring Kramatorsk, are the last two major cities in Donetsk Oblast where some semblance of normal life remains, but both are targeted by Russian attacks on a daily basis.

On top of the threat from glide bombs, gradual Russian advances over the past year have also brought both cities within range of Russian first-person-view (FPV) drones, which regularly attack military and civilian vehicles.

Russian forces are now around 16 kilometers from the center of Sloviansk, according to Ukrainian mapping project Deep State.

As of June 2026, around 41,900 civilians remain in Sloviansk, according to figures released by city authorities.

While attacks across much of the front line have dramatically dropped in intensity over 2026, Russia's main offensive effort to take the rest of Donetsk Oblast has continued.

Over spring, Russian forces entered the city of Kostiantynivka, the southernmost city of the so-called "fortress belt," quickly overrunning most of the urban area with mass infiltrations.