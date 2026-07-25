Fire reported overnight at Engels air base, home of Russia's heavy bombers

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Flames rose from Russia's Engels-2 military airfield in Saratov Oblast overnight on July 25, according to photos and videos shared by local residents.

Eyewitnesses reported a large fire at the air base and published footage of smoke and flames at the site, which is home to Russia's strategic aircraft, including the Tu-95 long-range bomber.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry announced a drone threat over Saratov Oblast the night of the fire, and the air base has frequently been targeted in previous Ukrainian drone strikes.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports at the time of publication, and neither Russian nor Ukrainian officials have commented on the fire at the airfield.

Located in the Saratov Oblast, nearly 600 kilometers (370 miles) from Ukraine's front line, Engels air base – also known as Engels-2 – houses the 184th Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment and 121st Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment.

Russia keeps a fleet of strategic military aircraft at the base, including the Tu-95, the Tu-22, and the Tu-160 heavy bombers. These planes are all regularly used to launch missiles at Ukrainian cities.

The latest reported fire comes just over a week after the Ukrainian military on July 17 said it destroyed a Russian Tu-95 strategic bomber in a drone attack on Engels airfield.

Ukraine's State Security Agency (SBU) said the plane suffered "critical damage," with the attack completely severing its tail section. The announcement came after Russian monitoring channels reported an attack against the base on July 16.

Engels has been targeted by Ukrainian drone strikes numerous times since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022.

"Russian strategic aviation can no longer feel safe even at its most remote military airfields," the SBU said after reporting the destruction of the Tu-95.