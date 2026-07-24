Explosions in Kyiv as Russia launches daytime ballistic missile attack

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Russia launched a rare daytime ballistic missile attack on Kyiv on July 24, with explosions reported in several parts of the city.

Air-raid sirens rang out around 11:20 a.m., with Ukraine's Air Force reporting Russian missiles heading to the Ukrainian capital.

A few minutes later, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported explosions in the city.

At the time of publication, the site or results of the explosions could not be independently confirmed.

The attack comes as Russia scales up mass missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

On July 19, 25 ballistic missiles were launched in a single night on Kyiv, in what President Volodymyr Zelensky described as one of the largest mass uses of the weapon in the duration of the full-scale war.

On top of its regular menu of Iskander ballistic missiles and various cruise missiles — including the hypersonic Zircon model — Russia has reportedly began also using missiles from its S-400 air defense system, repurposed for attacking ground targets.