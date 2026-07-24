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Explosions in Kyiv as Russia launches daytime ballistic missile attack

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by Francis Farrell
Explosions in Kyiv as Russia launches daytime ballistic missile attack
Photo for illustrative purposes only. The market area near the Lukianivska metro station after a Russian strike on July 19, 2026. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent)

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Russia launched a rare daytime ballistic missile attack on Kyiv on July 24, with explosions reported in several parts of the city.

Air-raid sirens rang out around 11:20 a.m., with Ukraine's Air Force reporting Russian missiles heading to the Ukrainian capital.

A few minutes later, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported explosions in the city.

At the time of publication, the site or results of the explosions could not be independently confirmed.

The attack comes as Russia scales up mass missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

On July 19, 25 ballistic missiles were launched in a single night on Kyiv, in what President Volodymyr Zelensky described as one of the largest mass uses of the weapon in the duration of the full-scale war.

On top of its regular menu of Iskander ballistic missiles and various cruise missiles — including the hypersonic Zircon model — Russia has reportedly began also using missiles from its S-400 air defense system, repurposed for attacking ground targets.

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Russia unleashes one of its ‘largest ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv,’ at least 1 killed, 17 injured
RussiaUkraineBallistic missileMissile attackMissilesKyivAir defenseVitali KlitschkoRussian attack
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Francis Farrell

Senior Reporter

Francis Farrell is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is the co-author of War Notes, the Kyiv Independent's weekly newsletter about the war. For the second year in a row, the Kyiv Independent received a grant from the Charles Douglas-Home Memorial Trust to support his front-line reporting for the year 2025-2026. Francis won the Prix Bayeux Calvados-Normandy for war correspondents in the young reporter category in 2023, and was nominated for the European Press Prize in 2024. Francis speaks Ukrainian and Hungarian and is an alumnus of Leiden University in The Hague and University College London. He has previously worked as a managing editor at the online media project Lossi 36, as a freelance journalist and documentary photographer, and at the OSCE and Council of Europe field missions in Albania and Ukraine.

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