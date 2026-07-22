Ukrainian defense firm Skyfall unveils new 'JetKiller' interceptor drone

The Ukrainian drone manufacturer Skyfall has unveiled a new interceptor: the P1-SUN JetKiller, designed to hunt down Russia's jet-powered Shahed drones.

The JetKiller was first displayed at the Farnborough International Air Show in the U.K. on July 20, according to a company press release. It represents the latest iteration of Skyfall's P1Sun interceptor, effective at destroying Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

The JetKiller features a speed of up to 370 kilometers (230 miles) per hour and a flight range of up to 30 kilometers (18 miles), according to Skyfall. It operates at altitudes of up to 9,000 meters (29,520 feet) and can stay in the air for 15 minutes, carrying a 500-gram warhead.

The interceptor also boasts an AI terminal guidance system that can "detect and capture enemy targets faster than the human eye," allowing the drone to maintain speed and accuracy while operating in difficult combat conditions.

The JetKiller is currently undergoing combat testing and has successfully intercepted jet-powered Shahed rones, the company said. Serial production is scheduled to begin in August 2026, with Skyfall aiming to produce 50,000 interceptors a month.

Shahed-type drones — Iranian-designed, with a Russian-produced version known as Geran-2 — have become a central weapon in Moscow's strike arsenal, valued for their ability to carry large warheads.

Often painted black to make them less visible at night, Gerans can cover about 2,500 kilometers (1,554 miles) and reach speeds of up to 180 kilometers per hour (112 miles per hour), mirroring the performance and design of its Iranian counterpart, according to Ukraine's military intelligence.

Russia has continued modifying and modernizing the Shahed model throughout the full-scale war, with the first jet-powered drone reported downed in January 2024. In summer 2025, Russia began launching jet-powered, upgraded Geran-2s in mass attacks against Kyiv.

The Ukrainian defense tech firm Skyfall has scaled up production rapidly since first launching in June 2022, a few months into Russia's full-scale invasion. The company is known for producing the night-flying Vampire drone — nicknamed "Baby Yaga" by Russian soldiers — as well as the first-person-view (FPV) Shrike.

Skyfall launched a strategic partnership with the European weapons company Airbus Defense and Space in June 2026, announcing plans to bolster the defense of Ukraine's skies against Russian drones and missiles.