General Staff: Russia has lost 1,437,550 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,437,550 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on July 25.

The number includes 1,450 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,208 tanks, 25,011 armored combat vehicles, 125,358 vehicles and fuel tanks, 46,724 artillery systems, 1,968 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,518 air deUkraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.



Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 to 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

fense systems, 439 aircraft, 354 helicopters, 2,023 ground robotic systems, 426,836 drones, 4,943 cruise missiles, 34 ships and boats, two submarines, and 4,462 pieces of special equipment.