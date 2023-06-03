Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Dutch defense minister: Chinese diplomat's view on Ukraine 'very, very false'

by Alexander Khrebet June 3, 2023 7:56 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In an interview with Politico on June 3, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren dismissed a Chinese diplomat's claim that Russia’s war against Ukraine was caused by the so-called failure of Europe's security architecture.

Earlier, Cui Tiankai, a former Chinese envoy to the U.S., claimed that Europe has displayed little success in ensuring its security, attributing Russia's war to this.

“We used to look to Europe, for their experience in regional integration. But nowadays, maybe people in Europe instead could look to us,” Cui said. “We don’t impose our ways on you, but maybe you can learn something useful from our experience, from our success."

"I don't want to use the word 'failure,' (so) a lack of success," Cui, who was sat near Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

“I was actually a little bit surprised to hear it,” Ollongren said, after dismissing Cui's claim at a panel in Singapore. “It’s very, very false.”

Ollongren said that Europe can not be blamed for Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“There was a suggestion by the ambassador (Cui) that Europe has not succeeded in managing its security very well because of the war in Ukraine. Of course, I understand there’s a war in Ukraine — but I think it’s not the result of mismanaging our security situation in Europe. It’s the result of not respecting the way we want to manage security in Europe,” Ollongren said, adding that she waits for Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu to spell out the official position.

Western officials questioned Beijing’s capability to serve as an effective mediator to end Russia’s war against Ukraine due to China’s close ties with Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported on May 26.

According to the report, Ukrainian and NATO officials pushed back against China's calls for an "immediate" ceasefire in Ukraine during the European tour of Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui.

Li, the China envoy, visited Ukraine on May 16-17. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba conveyed to Li that Ukraine wouldn't accept any peace proposal that entertained the idea of territorial surrender or freezing of the war.

Li previously served as an ambassador to Moscow.

On the one-year anniversary of the invasion, China revealed its 12-point “peace plan,” drawing criticism from Ukraine's allies as it failed to explicitly demand the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

How outcome of Russia’s war can tip international order
A year into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there is little doubt in the West that Ukraine needs to win. Led by the U.S., Western support helped Ukraine push back Russian forces and kept Russian President Vladimir Putin from achieving his major warmongering goals. But Russia’s war
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.