Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

WSJ: Ukraine, NATO dismiss Chinese peace plan set to benefit Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 26, 2023 7:20 PM 2 min read
Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui speaks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not seen) at the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow, Russia on May 26, 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Western officials pushed back against China's calls for an "immediate" ceasefire in Ukraine during the European tour of Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, the Wall Street Journal reported on May 26.  

Western officials told the Wall Street Journal that during his trips this May to Kyiv, Warsaw, Berlin, Paris, and Brussels, Li pushed for an "immediate" ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

However, freezing the conflict would essentially mean that occupied Ukrainian territories remain under Russian control. Li also allegedly spoke about the need to end the war in Ukraine "before it spreads."

"We explained that freezing the conflict is not in the interest of the international community unless there is (a) withdrawal of Russian troops," one diplomat who had met with Li said.

Western officials question China's ability to serve as an effective mediator in ending the war given its close ties to Russia, according to the Wall Street Journal.

"They are probably testing the unity of the West and trying to show initiative," another diplomat said.

Li visited Ukraine on May 16-17 and met with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who conveyed to the Chinese envoy that Ukraine wouldn't accept any peace proposal that entertained the idea of territorial surrender or freezing of the conflict.

Li formerly served as China's ambassador to Russia and is the seniormost Chinese official to visit Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

On the one-year anniversary of the invasion, China unveiled a 12-point peace plan that drew criticism from several of Ukraine's allies. The plan was faulted for its failure to explicitly demand the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.

Explainer: China’s increasing role in Russia’s war against Ukraine
Just days before Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last February, China’s leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a “friendship without limits,” agreeing there would be no “forbidden areas of cooperation.” Unsurprisingly then, Beijing did not condemn Russia’s all-out w…
The Kyiv IndependentThaisa Semenova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.