Canada sanctions 8 individuals over deportation, militarization of Ukrainian children

Canada has sanctioned eight individuals involved in Russia's unlawful deportation, indoctrination and militarization of Ukrainian children, the Ukrainian Bring Kids Back UA initiative told the Kyiv Independent on Sept. 11.

The sanctions entered into force on Sept. 4 and were announced during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Canada.

The sanctioned individuals include Russian officials, youth movement leaders, and occupation officials accused of facilitating the abduction of Ukrainian children from Russian-occupied territories and their integration into Russia's education system.

Crucially, the list of sanctioned individuals goes beyond deportation and targets those who abducted Ukrainian children, but also those who run the system of their re-education, Maksym Maksymov, head of Bring Kids Back UA, told the Kyiv Independent.

The list included Grigory Gurov, head of Russia's Federal Agency for Youth Affairs and former chairman of the board of the Movement of the First, a Russian state-led youth organization, Artur Orlov, chairman of the board of the Movement of the First, and Denis Chornobay, head of the movement's regional branch in occupied Donetsk.

"These are the people responsible for programs of indoctrination and militarisation — for ensuring that Ukrainian children cease to identify as Ukrainians and ultimately end up in the Russian army," Maksymov said.

"Russia has changed its tactics — today, it does not necessarily need to take a child deep into the country to erase their identity — this is done on the spot, through schools, youth movements and 'patriotic education.'"

Russia is extensively militarizing Ukrainian children and youth in the occupied territories to "raise future soldiers" and involve them in the fight against their own people.

As of September 2026, Ukraine's Justice Ministry has officially confirmed 20,610 cases of deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Ukrainian human rights groups estimate that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian children are under Russian control, including those who have been deported or forcibly transferred and those who remain in occupied territories and are at risk of deportation.

Ukrainian officials estimate the real figure of abducted children could be far higher. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets puts the number at up to 150,000, while Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Daria Herasymchuk has given a range of 200,000–300,000.

In 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova for their role in state-sanctioned child abductions.