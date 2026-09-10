Zelensky arrives in Canada to discuss Ukraine's air defense needs

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Canada on Sept. 9 as he seeks support for Ukraine's air defenses and preparations for the winter.

Zelensky is expected to hold "important meetings" aimed at strengthening the countries' strategic partnership for years to come. He is expected to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney later in the day.

"We will discuss how to strengthen our resilience, support people, and ensure that Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself," the president said in a social media post on Sept. 10.

According to Zelensky, First Lady Olena Zelenska plans to meet with Canadian philanthropists who support Ukraine.

The visit follows Zelensky's trip to Norway, where he and the first lady attended the Sept. 9 funeral of King Harald V.

In Oslo, Zelensky also met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defenses and advancing the Freyja anti-ballistic missile program.

Ukraine aims to have a working prototype of Freyja ready in the first half of 2027. The project brings together Ukraine and nine European countries, including Norway, as well as several European defense manufacturers.