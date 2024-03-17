Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Sumy Oblast, Russia-Ukraine border, Border security, War
Edit post

Ukrainian forces stop 3 Russian saboteur groups from advancing in Sumy Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 17, 2024 1:32 PM 2 min read
A member of the Ukrainian State Border Guard stands watch at the border crossing between Ukraine and Belarus on Feb. 13, 2022, in Vilcha, Kyiv Oblast. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Border guards and Ukrainian troops in Sumy Oblast stopped three groups of Russian saboteurs from advancing, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service reported on March 17.

The Ukrainian forces opened fire on the groups, and "in all three cases, the enemy's plans were foiled, the enemy retreated," the State Border Guard Service said on Telegram.

Sumy Oblast borders the Russian oblasts of Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod. Russian forces retreated from Sumy Oblast in April 2022 but Russia continues to attack the region on a daily basis.

The attacks on Sumy Oblast have recently intensified, with Russian forces firing 66 times at the region on March 16 alone, according to the local authorities. Russian forces use aviation, drones, artillery, mortars, and drones to attack.

Additional reserve forces were moved forward to strengthen the direction where Russian forces were approaching, the border service said.

Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts have recently experienced attacks from anti-Kremlin militia. On the morning of March 12, several anti-Kremlin armed groups crossed the border into Russia from Ukraine to conduct combat operations, according to the groups.

According to Ukraine's military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov, the units are comprised of Russian citizens acting as part of Ukraine’s "security and defense forces."

The Russian Volunteer Corps claimed to have captured 25 Russian soldiers during their incursions into Kursk and Belgorod oblasts.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that it “thwarted Kyiv’s attempt to make a breakthrough into the Russian border territory in the Belgorod and Kursk oblasts,” adding that the incursion took place “simultaneously in three directions.”

The border guard earlier reported repelling a saboteur group in Sumy Oblast on March 7.

Update: 1 person remains missing as rescue operations concluded after March 13 strike on Sumy
Three people were killed, 12 were hospitalized, and one person is still missing as the emergency services have finished clearing the debris after the Russian March 13 attack on Sumy, the local military administration reported.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:33 AM

Mayor: 2 drones shot down over Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the drones were intercepted over the city's Domodedovo district. Preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.