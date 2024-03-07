Skip to content
Border guards stop Russian sabotage group in Sumy Oblast

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 7, 2024 11:57 AM 1 min read
An aerial view of Zhuravlyne Lake in Hlybne in Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 13, 2022. (Andriy Kramchenkov/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Ukrainian border guards defended against a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in Sumy Oblast overnight, the State Border Guard Service reported on Telegram on March 7.

Sumy Oblast borders the Russian oblasts of Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod. Russian forces retreated from Sumy Oblast in April 2022 but continues to attack the region on a daily basis.

Russia also regularly conducts cross-border raids into Sumy Oblast, which has a long, heavily forested border.

"Last night, border guards as part of the Defense Forces discovered an enemy sabotage and intelligence group advancing from the Russian side," the State Border Guard said.

The border guards "immediately opened fire," and the group retreated.

The losses on the Russian side "are being ascertained," the State Border Guard said.

The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
