News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Sumy, Sumy Oblast, Drone attack
Update: 1 person remains missing as rescue operations concluded after March 13 strike on Sumy

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 16, 2024 9:41 PM 1 min read
Aftermath of the Russian attack on an apartment building in Sumy overnight on March 13, 2024 (The Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Three people were killed, 12 were hospitalized, and one person is still missing as emergency services announced the end of rescue operations after Russia's March 13 attack on Sumy, the local military administration reported.

A Russian Shahed-type drone hit a five-story apartment building overnight on March 13. Thirty flats were destroyed, while two nearby residential buildings were damaged.

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration said that the rescue operation was completed on March 16, adding that gas, electricity, and water supplies were restored in the building, except for the destroyed sections.

After four days of the rescue operation, one girl's body who lived on the fifth floor of the ruined building was still missing, the regional department's spokesperson Oleh Strilka told Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne.

Settlements in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast suffer from almost daily Russian attacks due to their proximity to the border with Russia.

Russian forces struck 14 communities in Sumy Oblast in 69 separate attacks throughout the day, the local military administration said on March 15, adding that at least 378 explosions were reported in the region.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:46 AM

Evacuation of civilians continues in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian authorities continue evacuations of communities in the northeastern Sumy Oblast close to the Russian border after Moscow intensified its attacks against the region, local officials said on March 15.
3:57 AM

Russia attacks 14 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 14 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 69 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 15. At least 378 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
