Update: 1 person remains missing as rescue operations concluded after March 13 strike on Sumy

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three people were killed, 12 were hospitalized, and one person is still missing as emergency services announced the end of rescue operations after Russia's March 13 attack on Sumy, the local military administration reported.

A Russian Shahed-type drone hit a five-story apartment building overnight on March 13. Thirty flats were destroyed, while two nearby residential buildings were damaged.

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration said that the rescue operation was completed on March 16, adding that gas, electricity, and water supplies were restored in the building, except for the destroyed sections.

After four days of the rescue operation, one girl's body who lived on the fifth floor of the ruined building was still missing, the regional department's spokesperson Oleh Strilka told Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne.

Settlements in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast suffer from almost daily Russian attacks due to their proximity to the border with Russia.

Russian forces struck 14 communities in Sumy Oblast in 69 separate attacks throughout the day, the local military administration said on March 15, adding that at least 378 explosions were reported in the region.