Russian drone strike in Sumy injures 4, damages homes, schools, medical centers

by Abbey Fenbert March 7, 2024 1:17 AM 2 min read
A Sumy apartment building damaged by Shahed drones overnight on March 6.
An apartment building damaged by a Russian drone attack on Sumy on March 6, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration / Telegram)
A Russian drone strike in Sumy during the early hours of March 6 injured four people and caused damage to multiple homes, schools, and medical centers, the local military administration reported.

The administration first reported that Russian Shahed drones had struck the city at around 2:30 a.m. local time on March 6.

Four civilians were injured in the attack. Authorities said all injured persons received medical attention.

One drone reportedly struck a courtyard between two apartment buildings, shattering windows and destroying cars. The administration said that 235 apartments sustained damage.

The attack also damaged a kindergarten, a school, a medical college, a library, and two medical facilities. Authorities said that 589 windows were broken. Emergency workers are still at work clearing debris and attending to the damage.

Smaller towns along the Sumy Oblast border were also targeted in Russian attacks throughout the day on March 6. Russian forces attacked seven border communities, causing nearly 100 explosions in the area.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Znob-Novhorodske, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Seredyna-Buda came under fire.

Russian forces reportedly dropped four aerial bombs over Seredyna-Buda, including one that contained cluster munitions.

No casualties or damage from the border attacks were reported.

Sumy Oblast lies on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia and is regularly targeted by daily Russian attacks.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches missile strike at Odesa during Zelensky, Greek PM visit, killing 5
Key developments on March 6: * Russia attacks Odesa during visit of Greek PM with Zelensky, 5 killed * Cameron: London ready to loan Ukraine all frozen Russian assets in UK * Military intelligence: Attack on Russian Sergey Kotov vessel injures at least 27 * Kursk Oblast mining plant damaged in…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
