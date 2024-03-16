Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Russian Volunteer Corps, anti-Kremlin armed groups, Belgorod Oblast, Kursk Oblast
Edit post

Anti-Kremlin militia claims to have captured 25 Russian troops

by Martin Fornusek March 16, 2024 3:21 PM 2 min read
The Russian Volunteer Corps.
The commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, Denis (C), known as "White Rex," flanked by fighters in camouflage, attends a presentation for the media in northern Ukraine, not far from the Russian border, on May 24, 2023. (Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Volunteer Corps claimed to have captured 25 Russian soldiers during their incursions into Kursk and Belgorod oblasts, the militia said on its Telegram channel on March 16.

Anti-Kremlin militias, including the Russian Volunteer Corps, the Freedom of Russia Legion, and the Siberian Battalion, launched raids into the two border regions of Russia from Ukraine on March 12.

In a video published on Telegram early on March 16, the Russian Volunteer Corps's commander Denys Nikitin, also known by his nom de guerre "White Rex," talks to a man introduced as captured Russian senior lieutenant Alexei Volkov.

Both Nikitin and Volkov denied earlier statements by the Russian Defense Ministry that the incursions were all repelled while inflicting heavy losses on the militants.

Other alleged Russian prisoners were also shown in the video with blurred faces. According to the militants, they have captured 25 Russian military personnel. Nikitin appealed to Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov to meet and facilitate the handover of the prisoners.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

"Fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps continue carrying out military operations in Kursk and Belgorod oblasts," Nikitin said in the video.

Over the past few days, fighting was reported in several settlements of Kursk and Belgorod oblasts. The Freedom of Russia Legion said they destroyed two military warehouses in Tyotkino, Kursk Oblast, on March 14.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that its forces had thwarted attempts at incursion by who they called "Ukrainian sabotage units," allegedly inflicting hundreds of casualties.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Ukraine's military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov said the militias are comprised of Russian citizens under Ukrainian defense and security forces, but their incursions into Russia are not taking place under Kyiv's orders.

"On the territory of the Russian Federation, they act absolutely autonomously, on their own, and pursue their social and political program tasks," Yusov told the media.

What do we know about the ‘Siberian Battalion’ that reportedly crossed into Russia?
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent doesn’t provide the full names of soldiers mentioned in the story to protect them and their families from persecution in Russia. They are identified by callsigns. KYIV OBLAST – In the early hours of March 12, Russian state media sounded the alarm. A number of Ukr…
The Kyiv IndependentEmmanuelle Chaze

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
8:19 AM

Fire reported at Russia's Syzran oil refinery.

The governor of Russia's Samara Oblast reported on March 16 that two Rosneft oil refineries in the area were targeted by Ukrainian drones, resulting in no casualties but leaving one facility on fire.
7:46 AM

Evacuation of civilians continues in Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian authorities continue evacuations of communities in the northeastern Sumy Oblast close to the Russian border after Moscow intensified its attacks against the region, local officials said on March 15.
3:57 AM

Russia attacks 14 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 14 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 69 separate attacks throughout the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on March 15. At least 378 explosions were reported in the region over the past 24 hours.
1:47 AM

EU to transfer 4.5 billion euros to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion) from the European Union through its four-year Ukraine Facility program next week, Johannes Hahn, European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, announced on March 15.
11:18 PM

SBU has repelled almost 10,000 cyberattacks since 2022.

Specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have repelled almost 10,000 cyberattacks since the outbreak of the full-scale war, and more attacks are taking place every day, SBU cyber chief Illia Vytiuk said on air on March 15.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.