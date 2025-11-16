0 out of 25,000

Monday, November 17, 2025
War

Blackout in occupied Donetsk amid reported strike on electric substation

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Imagery that purports to show a fire burning at an electric substation near Donetsk amid blackouts late on Nov. 16, 2025. (Telegram/ExileNova+).

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Blackouts have been reported in occupied Donetsk amid a strike on a nearby electric substation, local media reported late on Nov. 16.

The Chaikine electric substation in Donetsk Oblast was allegedly damaged in the attack, Telegram channel ExileNova+ reported.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the reports, and Ukraine's military has not yet commented.

A map showing Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast as of 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine routinely launches strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia and occupied territories.

On Nov. 11, Ukraine's military reportedly struck a Russian-controlled thermal power plant in occupied Donetsk Oblast late, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Purported videos posted on social media appeared to show a large explosion and subsequent fire emanating from the Starobesheve power plant in the occupied community of Novyi Svit in Donetsk Oblast, following a projectile strike on the target.

Russia's oil and gas production has continued to come under attack as Kyiv attempts to cripple Moscow's primary source of funding for its war in Ukraine.

Ukraine
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

