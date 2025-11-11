0 out of 25,000

Tuesday, November 11, 2025
War

2 min read
Avatar
by Dmytro Basmat
Ukraine reportedly strikes thermal power plant in occupied Donetsk Oblast
A screenshot of a purported videos posted to social media that shows a Ukrainian strike on the Starobesheve power plant in the occupied community of Novyi Svit in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 11, 2025. (Supernova_plus/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly struck a Russian-controlled thermal power plant in occupied Donetsk Oblast late on Nov. 11, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Purported videos posted on social media appear to show a large explosion and subsequent fire emanating from the Starobesheve power plant in the occupied community of Novyi Svit in Donetsk Oblast, following a projectile strike on the target.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports.

Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack, and it was not immediately clear as to what weaponry was used to strike the plant.

Ukraine routinely launches strikes against military and industrial facilities in Russia and Russian-occupied territories, primarily relying on domestically developed drones.

No information was immediately available on the extent of the damage caused or on any possible casualties.

The power plant was previously struck in a Ukrainian rocket attack on Jan. 8, 2023, Reuters reported.

The attack comes as Kyiv has intensified attacks against Russian oil, gas, and energy infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

In recent months, Moscow has intensified attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure in an attempt to plunge Ukraine into another harsh winter.

On Nov. 8, Ukrainian cities sustained "one of the largest direct ballistic missile attacks on energy facilities" since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said. The attack forced Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, to implement over 12 hours of emergency power cuts to stabilize the energy situation.

UkraineRussiaEnergy
Avatar
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

