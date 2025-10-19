KI logo
Monday, October 20, 2025
Belarus seeks talks with Kyiv amid efforts to break Western isolation

by Dmytro Basmat
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Sochi, Russia, on Sept. 15, 2023. (Mikhail Metzel/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

The head of Belarus' State Security Committee Ivan Tertel claimed on Oct. 19 that his agency is prepared to engage in dialogue with Kyiv to "find a consensus" to end Ukraine's war with Russia, Belarusian state media reported.

The comments from Tertel come as Minsk has ramped up its efforts to break out of diplomatic isolation imposed by Western nations for its role in and support of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Our president (Dictator Alexander Lukashenko) works as much as possible in order to stabilize the situation in the region. And we’ve managed to balance interests of the parties in this extremely complicated situation with a tendency towards escalation," Tertel said on Belarus One state TV.

"I am convinced that only via quiet and calm negotiations, by looking for a compromise we will be able to resolve this situation," the security chief continued, adding that "a lot depends on the Ukrainian side."

Kyiv has not yet responded to Tertel's comments.

Minsk, in recent months, has provided mixed messaging on its position on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this month, Lukashenko lambasted Kyiv over its alleged failure to negotiate an end to the war, warning that Ukraine may "cease to exist as a state" unless President Volodymyr Zelensky "sits down, negotiates, and acts urgently."

The shifting rhetoric on Russia's full-scale invasion comes as Minsk grapples with its military and economic dependence on Moscow as well it's desire to reduce Western sanctions.

Minsk has faced heavy Western political and economic sanctions over massive electoral fraud during the 2020 presidential election, and for allowing Russian forces to launch attacks on Ukraine from Belarusian territory at the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Earlier this month, Belarusian diplomats held meetings with European officials, in an attempt to restart dialogue on it's role in negotiating a ceasefire as well as a reduction in sanctions.

One European diplomat confirmed for Reuters that he met former Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Yuri Ambrazevich, who suggested that Belarus could be involved in the Russia-Ukraine peace efforts and play a role in discussions on European security.

The news comes amid renewed dialogue between the U.S. and Belarus, with Lukashenko voicing readiness to strengthen ties if it benefits Minsk.

In September, the U.S. helped to negotiate the release of 52 political prisoners of different nationalities held in Belarus, while Washington agreed to lift sanctions on the Belarusian state airline, Belavia.

U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy, Keith Kellogg, later revealed that the goal of the renewed dialogue with Belarus is to "ensure lines of communication" with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a broader push to end the war in Ukraine.

Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994, and is widely seen as a close ally of Putin. Last month, Belarus and Russia conducted large-scale joint Zapad-2025 military exercises. The Kremlin claimed around 100,000 troops took part — a show of force that heightened tensions along NATO's eastern flank.

Reduced protection, rising tensions: Inside Lithuania’s strained relations with Tsikhanouskaya
Belarusian opposition in neighboring Lithuania had a tough week. Lithuania’s new government quietly reduced the state-provided security for exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, a move that has been attributed to financial concerns and a perceived lower threat level. The headquarters of Belarus’ democratic forces shut down, while Lithuania’s opposition called the decision “a betrayal.” The decision was later overturned. Subscribe to the NewsletterBelarus Weekly
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a senior news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

