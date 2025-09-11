KI logo
Belarus frees 52 prisoners after Lukashenko meets US envoy

by Martin Fornusek, Tim Zadorozhnyy
Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Sochi, Russia, on Sept. 15, 2023. (Mikhail Metzel/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Belarus has freed 52 prisoners of different nationalities after a U.S. delegation negotiated their release, the U.S. Embassy in Vilnius said on Sept. 11, according to Reuters.

The freed group, the largest one so far under Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko's regime, crossed safely into Lithuania, President Gitanas Nauseda confirmed.

Among them were opposition figures, journalists, protesters, and foreign citizens, he added.

According to Belarusian media, 14 were foreign nationals, including six Lithuanians, two Latvians, two Poles, two Germans, one French citizen, and one from the U.K.

The announcement came during the visit of U.S. presidential envoy John Cole to Minsk.

After meeting Lukashenko, Cole said Washington would lift sanctions on Belavia, Belarus's state airline, which had been under restrictions since August 2023.

Cole added that the U.S. also hopes to reopen its embassy in Minsk, though no date was set.

The envoy described the talks as "very productive" and said relations between Belarus and the U.S. are "good, but not the best."

Lukashenko, in turn, thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for a gift of cufflinks depicting the White House and promised he would "try not to remain in debt."

The move follows the July release of opposition leader Siarhei Tsikhanouski after Lukashenko met U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg.

Tsikhanouski, a blogger and political prisoner, had been sentenced to 18 years in prison on politically motivated charges.

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, allowed Russian forces to launch attacks on Ukraine from Belarusian territory at the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

The Belarusian dictator is widely regarded as Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally.

BelarusUnited StatesPolitical PrisonersAlexander LukashenkoSanctions
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

