Lukashenko ready for 'big deal' with US if it serves Belarus's interests

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said on Oct. 14 that he is willing to strengthen ties with the U.S. as long as the move aligns with Belarus's interests.

The comments come amid intensifying dialogue between the Trump administration and Minsk, a key ally of Russia during its all-out war against Ukraine.

"We will wait for their big proposals, for a big deal, as they like to say. They love these big deals," Lukashenko said at a government meeting on the U.S.-Belarus relations, according to the Belta state news agency.

"We are ready to make a big deal with them."

Lukashenko did not specify the focus of the potential agreement but voiced readiness to participate in the U.S.-led diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Belarusian dictator also noted that both Minsk and Washington have their own questions and requests regarding mutual ties, adding that he views U.S. President Donald Trump's proposals as "absolutely normal."

"But our interests must also be taken into account."

The U.S. in September helped to negotiate the release of 52 political prisoners of different nationalities held in Belarus, while Washington agreed to lift sanctions on the Belarusian state airline, Belavia.

Trump's envoy, Keith Kellogg, later revealed that the goal of the renewed dialogue with Belarus is to "ensure lines of communication" with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a broader push to end the war in Ukraine.

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, allowed Russian forces to launch attacks on Ukraine from Belarusian territory at the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. As a result, Belarus has faced massive Western sanctions and diplomatic isolation.