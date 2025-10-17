KI logo
Friday, October 17, 2025
Europe

Belarus seeks to engage EU countries to break isolation, Reuters reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Belarus seeks to engage EU countries to break isolation, Reuters reports
Yuri Ambrazevich, then-Bearusian deputy foreign minister, during a meeting on 'Maintenance of international peace and security' at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, U.S., on July 16, 2024. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A senior Belarusian diplomat held meetings with European officials as part of Belarus's effort to break out of diplomatic isolation, Reuters reported on Oct. 17, citing undisclosed diplomatic sources.

Minsk has faced heavy Western political and economic sanctions over the massive electoral fraud during the 2020 presidential election, and for supporting Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine two years later.

Yuri Ambrazevich, a former Belarusian deputy foreign minister and current ambassador to the Vatican, was reportedly tasked with an outreach to Western European nations and contacted several EU diplomats.

One European diplomat confirmed for Reuters that he met Ambrazevich, who suggested that Belarus could be involved in the Russia-Ukraine peace efforts and play a role in discussions on European security.

The Belarusian envoy requested several meetings in Paris on Oct. 6, 8, and 9, Reuters reported, citing an email it had obtained. Several countries accepted the invitation, though it remains unclear which or how many, according to the news agency.

The Belarusian Embassy in Paris confirmed to Reuters that Ambrazevich requested to meet with several foreign diplomats, but described it as "standard diplomatic practice."

The news comes amid renewed dialogue between the U.S. and Belarus, with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko voicing readiness to strengthen ties if it benefits Minsk.

The U.S. in September helped to negotiate the release of 52 political prisoners of different nationalities held in Belarus, while Washington agreed to lift sanctions on the Belarusian state airline, Belavia.

Trump's envoy, Keith Kellogg, later revealed that the goal of the renewed dialogue with Belarus is to "ensure lines of communication" with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of a broader push to end the war in Ukraine.

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, allowed Russian forces to launch attacks on Ukraine from Belarusian territory at the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

What to expect from Zelensky-Trump meeting as Ukraine hopes for Tomahawks
Editor’s note: The story was updated with additional details. President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to meet his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, in Washington on Oct. 17 as Kyiv seeks to secure more robust support for the war with Russia. With Trump warming up to Ukraine, there are hopes that the meeting – his sixth with Zelensky since taking office – could lead to the deliveries of the much-coveted Tomahawks. Although the White House publicly floated arming Ukraine with the powerful long-range
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Article image
PoliticsEastern EuropeDiplomacy
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, October 17
 (Updated:  )
India assures White House it will stop buying Russian oil, Trump says.

"There will be no oil, (Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is) not buying his oil from Russia, it started — you know, you can't do it immediately, it’s a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over with soon," U.S. President Donald Trump said.

Friday, October 17
Show More

Editors' Picks