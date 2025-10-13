Lukashenko warns Ukraine could 'cease to exist', blames Zelensky for stalled negotiations

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview on Oct. 12 that he thinks Ukraine could "cease to exist as a state" unless President Volodymyr Zelensky "sits down, negotiates, and acts urgently."

Lukashenko told Russian TV propagandist Pavel Zarubin that he had previously blamed European leaders for the failure to reach an agreement but now believes "the problem is not with the United States... nor with Russia... but rather in Volodymyr Zelensky."

He claimed that strong pressure should be applied on the Ukrainian president to force "appropriate” decisions.

Ukrainian and European officials have consistently called for a complete cessation of hostilities as a precondition for good-faith peace negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow. The Kremlin has consistently rejected these demands, insisting that Ukraine first make large concessions — such as the dissolution of its army and the refusal to accept foreign military aid.

"Actions must be taken urgently," Lukashenko said. "Russia is advancing on the front line, and I say this responsibly, because I observe this every day, and it could lead to the disappearance of Ukraine as a state."

He then claimed that the situation was “very serious” and urged immediate dialogue to prevent further escalation.

"I would like Ukraine's president to listen to my suggestions and understand that no one will bring happiness to Ukraine except the Slavic states."

Lukashenko then shifted focus to international dynamics, addressing U.S. policy and potential military aid.

"Our friend Donald (Trump) has a certain tactic for dealing with the most pressing issues. That is why he sometimes puts pressure on the relevant authorities and people, sometimes acts more harshly, and then eases up a little and steps back,” he claimed, in regard to Trump potentially sending Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, is widely seen as a close ally of Putin. He allowed Russian forces to use Belarusian territory to launch attacks on Ukraine at the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Oct. 5 that the "positive" trend in relations between Russia and the U.S. would be destroyed if Washington sent Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.