Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Baltics, Nordic countries, Poland, Western aid, War
Edit post

Baltic, Nordic countries and Poland to step up support to Ukraine 'in coming months'

by Kateryna Denisova November 27, 2024 7:07 PM 2 min read
Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal during a two-day summit in Harpsund, Sweden, on Nov. 27, 2024. (Swedish PM/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The heads of government of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, and Sweden agreed to strengthen their support to Ukraine in the coming months to counter Russia's full-scale war during a summit in Harpsund on Nov. 27.

Baltic and Nordic countries as well as Warsaw have been Kyiv's staunchest supporters since the start of the all-out war, providing the country with military, financial and humanitarian aid.

"Ukraine must be able to prevail against Russia’s aggression, to ensure a comprehensive, just and lasting peace," the nations' joint statement read.

"In the coming months, we will step up our support, including to the Ukrainian defense industry, and we will invest in making more ammunition available to Ukraine."

The announcement come at a critical time, as Moscow's forces make their fastest gains in months in Ukraine's east and North Korean troops are stationed in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

The countries described Russia as "the most significant and direct threat to our security in the long term." According to the statement, the countries support expanding sanctions against Moscow and strengthening their defense and resistance against conventional and hybrid attacks.

"We will work together to constrain, contest and counter Russia’s aggressive and highly confrontational actions as well as to ensure its full international accountability for the crime of aggression," the statement read.

Norway may increase aid to Ukraine to $2.7 billion in 2025
After the Norwegian government met with parliament leaders, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said there is a proposal to increase support for Ukraine to at least 30 billion kroner ($2.7 billion) next year.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.