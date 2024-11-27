Baltic, Nordic countries and Poland to step up support to Ukraine 'in coming months'

This audio is created with AI assistance

The heads of government of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Norway, Poland, and Sweden agreed to strengthen their support to Ukraine in the coming months to counter Russia's full-scale war during a summit in Harpsund on Nov. 27.

Baltic and Nordic countries as well as Warsaw have been Kyiv's staunchest supporters since the start of the all-out war, providing the country with military, financial and humanitarian aid.

"Ukraine must be able to prevail against Russia’s aggression, to ensure a comprehensive, just and lasting peace," the nations' joint statement read.

"In the coming months, we will step up our support, including to the Ukrainian defense industry, and we will invest in making more ammunition available to Ukraine."

The announcement come at a critical time, as Moscow's forces make their fastest gains in months in Ukraine's east and North Korean troops are stationed in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

The countries described Russia as "the most significant and direct threat to our security in the long term." According to the statement, the countries support expanding sanctions against Moscow and strengthening their defense and resistance against conventional and hybrid attacks.

"We will work together to constrain, contest and counter Russia’s aggressive and highly confrontational actions as well as to ensure its full international accountability for the crime of aggression," the statement read.