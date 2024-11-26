Russia's advance in Ukraine fastest since early 2022, analysts claim

This audio is created with AI assistance

The advance of Russian forces in Ukraine continues to gain pace, reaching a new weekly and monthly record, the independent Russian outlet Agentstvo reported on Nov. 25, citing its analysis of the DeepState monitoring group's data.

Russia has captured 234.79 square kilometers (90 square miles) in the past week, which is the highest number in 2024, according to the analysis.

Russian forces have taken 600 square kilometers (232 square miles) since the start of November, which is more than in the entire October, setting a new record since early 2022, Agentstvo wrote.

The development comes at a critical moment as Ukraine faces the prospect of decreased U.S. support under Donald Trump's administration. As the president-elect pledged to bring both sides to the negotiating table, battlefield losses are likely to put Ukraine at a weakened position.

The advance is reportedly the fastest near Velyka Novosilka, a village in southern Donetsk Oblast close to the administrative border with Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukrainian officials have increasingly raised concerns about a possible new Russian push in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the south, just as Russian forces continue to advance in the east, focusing their efforts near Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

According to Agentstvo's analysis of DeepState data, Russia captured around 187 square kilometers (72 square miles) in the south.

Moscow's troops have also reportedly advanced 33 square kilometers (12.7 square miles) near Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub in Donetsk Oblast, 10 square kilometers (3.8 square miles) in the east of Kharkiv Oblast, and 4 square kilometers (1.5 square miles) near Chasiv Yar.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify the claims.

Russia's advance has picked up pace over the past months as Ukraine's military struggles to replenish its ranks, and Western arms were not flowing in as fast as Kyiv would have hoped.

The outgoing Biden administration seeks to speed up materiel deliveries before Trump takes office. Washington has provided Ukraine's forces with new capabilities to stall the Russian advance, such as long-range strikes on Russian territory or anti-personnel mines.