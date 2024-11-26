Norway may increase aid to Ukraine to $2.7 billion in 2025

This audio is created with AI assistance

Oslo may increase its support for Ukraine to 30 billion kroner ($2.7 billion) in 2025, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store announced on Nov. 26, NRK public broadcaster reported.

Norway has allocated 27 billion kroner ($2.4 billion) to support Ukraine this year, but in the draft state budget for 2025, the funding was reduced to 15 billion kroner ($1.3 billion).

After the Norwegian government met with leaders of the country's parliament earlier in the day, Store said there is a proposal to double funding to at least 30 billion. The final decision is expected to be made on Nov. 28.

Norway is ranked 12th in the world in terms of the amount of aid provided to Ukraine, having so far provided $2.8 billion in humanitarian, financial, and military support, according to the Kiel Institute's Ukraine Support Tracker.

In late October, Store said that Oslo would provide Kyiv with a new 500-million-euro ($543 million) aid package, with over half allocated for military assistance.