Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Austrian energy company OMV to continue importing Russian gas

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 9, 2023 4:20 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Austrian OMV energy company's CEO, Alfred Stern, told the Financial Times his company didn't plan to exit its long-term supply contract with Russia’s Gazprom signed in 2018 and going until 2040.

“As long as Gazprom will supply . . . we will continue to take these quantities from Gazprom,” Stern said.

OMV supplies about 30% of the Austrian gas market, and its biggest shareholder is the Austrian government.

The company is also one of the five Western financial backers of Gazprom NordStream 2 worth 11 billion euros, which was halted days before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

In June 2022, the EU introduced a ban on importing Russian oil, but gas is not subjected to such sanctions.

Sanctions on gas imports have been discussed by the EU, but no consensus has emerged so far.

Germany and the Czech Republic have reduced Russian gas imports to zero, but Austria has made little to reduce its reliance on Russian gas.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
