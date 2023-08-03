Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian attacks kill 2, injure 7 over past day

by Martin Fornusek August 3, 2023 12:08 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian strikes against Donetsk Oblast, Aug. 3, 2023. (Source: Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks targeted 10 oblasts overnight and during the past day, killing at least two people and injuring at least seven more, local officials reported early on Aug. 3.

Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Luhansk, and Mykolaiv oblasts were attacked.

In Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed and five more were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

Russian strikes killed a resident of Druzhkivka, and injured two people in Memryk, one in Bohdanivka, one in Avdiivka, and another in Toretsk, the governor specified.

The attacks damaged a medical facility in the Kurakhivka community and several private houses elsewhere in the oblast, he added.

In Kherson Oblast, two people were injured during the night in Russian strikes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian forces targeted the residential quarters of Kherson at around 3:20 a.m., injuring a 56-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man. The woman was hospitalized and the man was provided medical assistance on the spot, the governor clarified.

Two banks and a building of a consulate were also affected by the strikes, Prokudin added.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 58-year-old woman was killed by Russian artillery shelling in the village of Preobrazhenka, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

Russian forces targeted other settlements in the oblast, resulting in 42 cases of property damage to residential buildings, warehouses, commercial buildings, and infrastructure, the governor added.

Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Luhansk, Sumy, and Mykolaiv oblasts also came under attack but local officials reported no casualties.

According to officials, Ukraine's capital was targeted by up to 15 Shahed kamikaze drones, all of which were shot down, resulting in no damage or casualties.

Author: Martin Fornusek
