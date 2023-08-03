Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Ukraine downs 15 kamikaze drones overnight

by Martin Fornusek August 3, 2023
Remains of Shahed 136
Remains of Shahed 136 at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 15 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones launched by Russia overnight, as well as seven reconnaissance drones during the past day, the Air Force reported on Aug. 3.

Russian forces carried out the attack from Russia's Bryansk Oblast north of Ukraine's border. A total of 15 Shahed drone launches were recorded, the Air Force said.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that Ukraine's capital was targeted by Russian drones overnight. Ukrainian defenses destroyed "almost 15 air targets" approaching Kyiv, the administration's head Serhii Popko informed.

As of 7:50 a.m. local time, there are no reports of damage or causalities in Kyiv due to the attack, Kyiv Oblast Governor Ruslan Kravchenko said.

The previous night, Russian forces also launched a drone strike on Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that debris from a drone fell in the Solomianskyi district, damaging the ninth to eleventh floors of an administrative building, and in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

The Air Force added that seven Russian reconnaissance drones were shot down during the day on Aug. 2.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces' report on Aug. 3, Ukrainian defenses destroyed a total of 35 drones over the past 24 hours.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
