Air Force: Ukraine downs 15 kamikaze drones overnight

Ukrainian forces shot down 15 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones launched by Russia overnight, as well as seven reconnaissance drones during the past day, the Air Force reported on Aug. 3.

Russian forces carried out the attack from Russia's Bryansk Oblast north of Ukraine's border. A total of 15 Shahed drone launches were recorded, the Air Force said.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that Ukraine's capital was targeted by Russian drones overnight. Ukrainian defenses destroyed "almost 15 air targets" approaching Kyiv, the administration's head Serhii Popko informed.

As of 7:50 a.m. local time, there are no reports of damage or causalities in Kyiv due to the attack, Kyiv Oblast Governor Ruslan Kravchenko said.

The previous night, Russian forces also launched a drone strike on Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced that debris from a drone fell in the Solomianskyi district, damaging the ninth to eleventh floors of an administrative building, and in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

The Air Force added that seven Russian reconnaissance drones were shot down during the day on Aug. 2.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces' report on Aug. 3, Ukrainian defenses destroyed a total of 35 drones over the past 24 hours.