At least 13 killed, 46 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks killed at least 13 civilians and injured 46 more across Ukraine over the last 24 hours, Ukrainian officials said on July 12.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 623 aerial weapons overnight, including 339 Shahed-type drones, various decoy UAVs (unmanned aerial weapons), and 26 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Ukrainian defenses reportedly downed 344 of them, including 319 Shahed drones and 25 missiles. Additionally, 258 decoy drones disappeared from radars or were intercepted by electronic warfare, according to the statement.

In Chernivtsi Oblast, Governor Ruslan Zaparanyuk said two people were killed in the city of Chernivtsi. Four others were seriously wounded, one of them in critical condition. Ten more sustained minor injuries.

Multiple residential buildings and administrative buildings, shops, and cars were damaged in the city, as well as one house and a vehicle in the Storozhynets community.

In Kharkiv Oblast, four people were injured in strikes across Kharkiv city and nearby towns, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russian forces used glide bombs and various drones, damaging a university building, apartment blocks, cars, and critical infrastructure in several districts, including Kupiansk and Izium.

In Sumy Oblast, four civilians were wounded in drone and artillery attacks on multiple communities, according to regional authorities. Over 60 attacks hit 35 settlements. Damage was reported to houses, vehicles, and utility infrastructure in the Sumy, Seredyna-Buda, and Bilopillia communities.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported three deaths. Two people were killed in a morning air strike on the Synelnykove district, and a third man died from injuries sustained in an earlier artillery attack on Nikopol.

In Lviv Oblast, six people were injured in Russian strikes on the city of Lviv, Governor Maksym Kozytsky said. Among the wounded was an 11-year-old boy. Two industrial sites caught fire, and damage was reported to residential buildings, including partial structural collapse and shattered windows.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces shelled and used drones against more than 30 towns and villages, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Two civilians were killed, and eight were injured. Damage included apartment blocks, houses, an agricultural enterprise, warehouses, vehicles, and farm machinery.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two civilians were killed in Russian attacks, Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Russian forces launched 566 strikes across 16 settlements, including seven air strikes and nearly 400 drone attacks, mostly FPV (first-person-view) drones. Houses, apartments, and vehicles were damaged or destroyed in at least 10 locations.

In Donetsk Oblast, four people were killed and 10 injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attacks and reiterated calls for increased international support for air defense systems.

"The pace of Russia’s aerial strikes demands swift decisions – and it can be curbed through sanctions right now," Zelensky wrote. "More air defense systems are needed, along with investments in interceptor drones, which are already delivering good results."