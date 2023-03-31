watch us on facebook
Russian airstrike
Ukraine war latest: Millions still without electricity after Russia's Nov. 23 mass strikes
Key developments on Nov. 24: * Largest steel company suspends operation in Ukraine due to power outages. * Ukrainian nuclear power plants begin resuming operations after Russia's Nov. 23 strikes. * Russia attacks liberated Kherson Oblast almost every hour, says Zelensky. * Ukraine brings back 50 prisoners of war from Russian captivity. Power supply
Ukraine war latest: Russia bombards Ukraine’s infrastructure after European Parliament declares it 'state sponsor of terrorism’
Key developments on Nov. 23: * Interior Ministry reports Russia's bombardment of Ukraine kills ten on Nov. 23. * Attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure cause power outages in neighboring Moldova. * Ukraine returns 36 POWs, including Azovstal defenders, from Russian captivity. Russia launched yet another large-scale missile attack all over Ukraine on Nov.
Ukraine war latest: Russian-controlled proxies downed MH17, says Dutch court
Key developments on Nov. 17: * ‘Horrific’ scale of torture in recently liberated Kherson, says ombudsman * Ukraine grain deal extended for another 4 months * Russia’s attack on Dnipro, injures 23 people * Biden disputes Zelensky’s comments that missiles hitting Poland weren’t Ukrainian. The Hague District Court qualified the Russian
Father loses 5 family members to Russian airstrike: ‘They were killed physically. I was killed mentally with them’
Volodymyr Obodzinskyi was at work when a sudden call from his neighbor in Zhytomyr Oblast shook him to his core. "There were loud explosions somewhere around your house just now," the neighbor told him. At the time, Obodzinskyi worked in Kyiv, about 100 kilometers away from his home, the village
