Around 165,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine, media reports

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 24, 2025 5:03 PM 2 min read
Russian military helicopters painted with the letter Z, a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, are seen flying behind a cemetery near a military airfield outside Taganrog in the Rostov region on July 26, 2022, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (Stringer /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Around 165,000 Russian troops have been killed since the launch of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to a report by Meduza and Mediazona, independent Russian media outlets, on Feb. 24.

Using open-source research and statistical analysis, the report suggests that Russian losses have increased each year.

In 2022, approximately 20,000 Russian soldiers were killed. That number more than doubled in 2023, reaching between 47,000 and 53,000, and surged to nearly 100,000 in 2024.

The assessment does not account for foreign fighters or conscripts from occupied Ukrainian territories, whom Russia forcibly recruits to replenish its forces. The estimate is based on comparing roll call lists of the deceased with Russia's Register of Inheritance Cases.

Russia's total losses — including killed, wounded, missing, and captured personnel — are significantly higher, with Ukraine's General Staff reported on Feb. 24 of 868,230 such cases.

President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed on Feb. 15 that Moscow had lost around 250,000 soldiers, with 20,000 killed in battles for Russia's Kursk Oblast alone. Over 610,000 Russian troops have been wounded since the invasion began, according to Zelensky.

Kyiv launched a cross-border incursion into Kursk in August 2024, initially seizing about 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory.

Up to 12,000 North Korean soldiers were deployed to Kursk Oblast last fall to support Russian forces after they failed to push out Ukrainian troops.

The rising casualties have fueled a surge in missing persons cases in Russia, with courts handling 20,000 such claims in 2024 — two-and-a-half times the pre-war annual average, Mediazona reported on Feb. 4.

Moscow open to ceasefire only when talks yield results that ‘suit Russia,’ Lavrov says
Sergey Lavrov’s comments come as the White House announced that a peace deal with Russia could be hashed out this week.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

News Feed

2:36 PM

Boris Johnson backs Trump's deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

"The deal should be signed," Boris Johnson said, speaking at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion. "It commits the U.S. to a free and sovereign Ukraine. A continued American support is well worth the price for Ukraine."
12:29 PM

EU to provide Ukraine with $3.7 billion tranche in March.

"Europe is here to strengthen Ukraine in this critical moment. I can announce that a new 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion) payment for Ukraine will arrive already in March," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
