Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, North Korea, Russian losses, Russian armed forces, Kursk Oblast, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Almost 250,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine war, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 15, 2025 2:16 PM 2 min read
Russian servicemen, involved in the country's military action in Ukraine, march on Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow, Russia on May 9, 2024. (Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian army has lost almost 250,000 soldiers in the war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 15 during his speech at the Munich Security Conference.

Zelensky claimed that Moscow lost nearly 20,000 soldiers in the battles for Russia's Kursk Oblast alone.

In addition, a total of over 610,000 Russian troops have been wounded since Feb. 24, 2022, according to the president.

Zelensky's estimate of Russian losses matches that of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. According to the military, Russia has lost 856,660 troops in Ukraine since 2022.

"We completely destroyed the North Korean units that (Vladimir) Putin had to bring in because his own forces weren’t enough to hold back our counteroffensive," Zelensky said, speaking of Ukraine's Kursk operation.

"For over six months now, Ukrainians have been holding a foothold inside Russian territory, even though it was Russia that wanted to create a 'buffer zone' inside our land," he added.

Up to 12,000 North Korean troops were deployed to Kursk Oblast last fall to support Russian forces in countering a Ukrainian incursion launched in early August 2024.

Zelensky previously said that North Korean troops fighting for Russia against Ukraine have suffered 4,000 casualties, two-thirds of whom have been killed.

The heavy losses of the North Korean army may be related to its lack of combat experience and the tactic of human waves attacks with a limited amount of equipment, Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with The War Zone magazine published on Feb. 4.

Kyiv launched a surprise cross-border incursion into Kursk in August 2024, initially capturing about 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory. While Ukrainian forces have lost roughly half that area since, they recently advanced 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) in the region in a new offensive.

‘Putin is weak. We must use that’ — Zelensky’s Munich speech in 5 key quotes
President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech on the second day of the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 15 was met with several rounds of applause. The Ukrainian president called for the creation of an “army of Europe” and emphasized the changes in relations between Europe and the U.S. during Donald Trum…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.