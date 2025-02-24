The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian losses, Russian armed forces
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 868,230 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2025 8:08 AM 1 min read
Servicemen of Third mechanized battalion 24th mechanized brigade named after King Danylo fire BRM1k infantry fighting vehicle towards russian positions, in Donetsk region, Ukraine Aug. 17, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 868,230 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 24.

This number includes 1,050 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,177 tanks, 21,157 armored fighting vehicles, 38,444 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,626 artillery systems, 1,299 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,081 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 26,645 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky willing to step down in exchange for peace; Russia launches largest drone attack since start of full-scale invasion
Key developments on Feb. 22-23: * Zelensky willing to step down in exchange for peace * Russia launches largest drone attack since start of full-scale invasion * US mineral deal offers no security guarantees for Ukraine, NYT reports * Zelensky won’t sign natural resource deal that ’will be paid…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:24 PM

US envoy suggests Ukraine-Russia peace deal is close.

The United States is reportedly nearing a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, according to Steve Witkoff, the U.S. envoy to the Middle East. He said that any potential deal would require both territorial and economic concessions from both sides.
5:22 PM

Defense Minister: Ukraine has alternatives to Starlink system.

Umerov did not specify what the alternatives were or go into details about the discussions. Last month, the Digital Transformation Ministry told the Kyiv Independent that Starlinks were still a critical part of communication on the frontline and that a new order was underway.
4:49 PM
Video

US sidelines Ukraine in favor of Russia | Ukraine This Week.

The Kyiv Independent’s Anna Belokur breaks down the stories impacting Ukraine this week. The U.S. special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg visited Kyiv as the U.S. President Donald Trump’s team started talks with Russia about a ceasefire deal — without Ukraine’s involvement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.