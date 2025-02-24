General Staff: Russia has lost 868,230 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 868,230 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 24.

This number includes 1,050 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,177 tanks, 21,157 armored fighting vehicles, 38,444 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,626 artillery systems, 1,299 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,081 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 26,645 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.