Russia claims to retake 64% of Kursk Oblast territories seized by Ukraine

Russian troops have regained control of about 64% of the territory in Kursk Oblast captured by Ukraine, senior Russian General Staff officer Sergei Rudsky said in an interview with the Russian Defense Ministry newspaper published on Feb. 20.

Ukraine launched a surprise cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast in August 2024. According to Rudsky, Ukrainian soldiers are in control of about 500 square kilometers (193 square miles) out of 1,268 square kilometers (490 square miles) initially seized by Kyiv.

The Russian general claimed that Russian troops were now advancing in Kursk Oblast in all directions, and the Ukrainian army was "retreating from their positions."

The Ukrainian military has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on Feb. 18 that Russian forces had crossed into Ukrainian territory from Kursk Oblast, which Ukraine's General Staff dismissed.

Despite months of being on the defensive, Ukrainian forces reportedly advanced 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) in the region in a new offensive in early February.

Over six months of fighting in the region, Russian casualties have reached nearly 40,000 personnel, including over 16,000 killed, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Feb. 6. Another 909 have been reportedly taken as prisoners of war.

Ukraine is likely looking to use its foothold in Kursk Oblast as leverage in potential peace talks.

Russia's forces in Kursk Oblast have been bolstered by North Korean troops, deployed last fall to help counter the Ukrainian incursion.

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that the offensive disrupted Russia's ability to carry out large-scale operations in northeastern and southern Ukraine.