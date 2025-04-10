The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

United States, Ukraine, Bridget Brink, Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump & Ukraine
Ambassador Brink leaves post due to disagreements with Trump administration, FT reports

by Lucy Pakhnyuk April 11, 2025 2:02 AM 2 min read
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink in Kyiv on Jan. 12, 2024. (Yevhen Kotenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink is leaving her post as a result of policy disagreements with the Trump administration, the Financial Times (FT) reported on April 10.

Earlier in the day, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce announced that Brink intends to resign as ambassador after three years in the role.

According to the FT, people familiar with Brink's decision said that the ambassador had come under increasing pressure from the Trump administration to support their Ukraine strategy.

Since taking office in January 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump has sought to normalize relations with Russia while simultaneously damaging ties with Ukraine and pushing for a peace deal between the two countries.

Commenting on Brink's departure at press briefing on April 10, Bruce praised the ambassador's "extraordinary performance" and reiterated that the U.S. is "working for the war to end."

Brink had served as ambassador for more than three years, overseeing U.S.-Ukrainian relations throughout Russia's full-scale invasion.

The ambassador's resignation also comes amidst increasing tensions with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Recently, Zelensky criticized Brink's "weak reaction" to Russia's attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on April 4, taking issue with the ambassador's refusal to denounce Russia for the deadly strike.

However, according to people to spoke to the Financial Times, Brink's decision to leave was not influenced by her working relationship with Zelensky.

In her most recent post on X, Brink expressed her condolences to the "families and loved ones of those killed, including 9 children, in a Russian cluster missile attack in Kryvyi Rih on April 4," and called for "a full ceasefire and a just and lasting peace."

