US Ambassador to Ukraine to resign, State Department says

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink intends to resign from her post early, the State Department spokesperson told the Kyiv Independent.

"Ambassador Brink is stepping down after three years in Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

Commenting on the potential resignation, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said, "For those three years, an extraordinary performance there, and we wish her well."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had initially declined Brink's resignation in January, which she submitted as part of the routine turnover process between U.S. administrations.

The ambassador's renewed decision to step down now comes during a critical moment in the U.S.-Ukraine relations.

After taking office, U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled a dramatic shift in U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine, suspending over $1 billion in military aid and halting weapons shipments already en route in early March. The move followed a tense Oval Office meeting in which Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticized President Volodymyr Zelensky for pressing the U.S. on security guarantees.

Zelensky was dismissed from the White House without signing a key minerals deal, and Trump later declared him "not ready for peace."

Since the meeting, some U.S. officials and Republican lawmakers have escalated their criticism of Zelensky, with some even suggesting he should resign.

Trump has also voiced skepticism over continued U.S. support, comparing aid to Ukraine to "taking candy from a baby" and expressing frustration with Europe, which according to him, provided less than Washington. A statement which had been false.

While calling for an end to the war, he has omitted any reference to sanctions on Russia or meaningful security commitments for Ukraine. The Kremlin has welcomed Trump's posture, saying it "largely aligns" with Russian interests. Trump's recent attempts to broker a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia have stalled, as Moscow rejected a full 30-day truce agreed upon by Kyiv and Washington and reportedly violated a partial ceasefire regarding strikes on energy infrastructure.