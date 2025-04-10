The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Bridget Brink, United States, Trump & Ukraine, Ukraine, State Department
Edit post

US Ambassador to Ukraine to resign, State Department says

by Anna Fratsyvir April 10, 2025 9:35 PM 1 min read
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 14, 2024. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink intends to resign from her post early, the State Department spokesperson told the Kyiv Independent.

"Ambassador Brink is stepping down after three years in Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

Commenting on the potential resignation, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said, "For those three years, an extraordinary performance there, and we wish her well."

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had initially declined Brink's resignation in January, which she submitted as part of the routine turnover process between U.S. administrations.

The ambassador's renewed decision to step down now comes during a critical moment in the U.S.-Ukraine relations.

After taking office, U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled a dramatic shift in U.S. foreign policy toward Ukraine, suspending over $1 billion in military aid and halting weapons shipments already en route in early March. The move followed a tense Oval Office meeting in which Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticized President Volodymyr Zelensky for pressing the U.S. on security guarantees.

Zelensky was dismissed from the White House without signing a key minerals deal, and Trump later declared him "not ready for peace."

Since the meeting, some U.S. officials and Republican lawmakers have escalated their criticism of Zelensky, with some even suggesting he should resign.

Trump has also voiced skepticism over continued U.S. support, comparing aid to Ukraine to "taking candy from a baby" and expressing frustration with Europe, which according to him, provided less than Washington. A statement which had been false.

While calling for an end to the war, he has omitted any reference to sanctions on Russia or meaningful security commitments for Ukraine. The Kremlin has welcomed Trump's posture, saying it "largely aligns" with Russian interests. Trump's recent attempts to broker a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia have stalled, as Moscow rejected a full 30-day truce agreed upon by Kyiv and Washington and reportedly violated a partial ceasefire regarding strikes on energy infrastructure.

Author: Anna Fratsyvir

News Feed

8:56 PM  (Updated: )

Russian missile attack kills 1, injures 8 in Dnipro.

The strike destroyed part of a storage facility belonging to Biosphere Corporation, a Ukrainian manufacturer of household goods. Company founder Andrii Zdesenko said the attack caused serious damage.
7:57 PM
Video

Chinese POWs captured by Ukraine: What we know so far.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has carried out the first interrogation of two Chinese nationals captured while fighting for Russia in Ukraine, it announced on April 9. Here’s everything we know so far about the two POWs, as well as more than 160 other Chinese nationals reportedly serving in Russia’s Armed Forces, according to the documents seen by the Kyiv Independent.
5:46 PM

Fire breaks out at major Russian refinery in Khabarovsk Krai.

The blaze broke out in one of the facility’s technological units after gasoline reportedly leaked from a column and ignited, sources told the channel. According to Russian emergency services cited by the pro-government outlet Interfax, the fire spread across an area of approximately 100 square meters.
5:22 PM

Moldovan FM invites Musk to see impact of US aid amid USAID freeze.

Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi has extended a public invitation to Elon Musk to visit the country and see firsthand the impact of U.S. development aid, following the Trump administration’s suspension of USAID programs worldwide.
4:48 PM

Estonia passes law targeting Moscow-linked church ties.

The legislation aims to prevent foreign influence in Estonia’s religious sphere if it threatens national security, constitutional order, or public order, or if it promotes military aggression or incites war, according to the parliament’s press service.
